One person was transported to the hospital following a crash in eastern Norfolk Wednesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of East Norfolk Avenue and Hickory Street.
A blue Subaru Forester had flipped onto its driver side and came to rest in the parking lot of DB Trailer Sales on the south side of East Norfolk Avenue. A red Dodge Grand Caravan also came to rest about 20 yards to the east of the Subaru.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said that the Forester, driven by 32-year-old Michelle Salter of Council Bluffs, Iowa, was westbound on Norfolk Avenue when it attempted to turn south onto Hickory Street.
The Forester did not yield to the eastbound Caravan, Bauer said, causing a collision that flipped the Forester onto its side. The driver of the Grand Caravan was transported to Faith Regional Health Services for treatment of unknown injuries.
The Grand Caravan struck a row of trailers that were parked in front of the business as a result of the accident. Both vehicles were totaled and about $7,000 worth of damage was done to the parked trailers, Bauer said.
Salter was cited for failure to yield.
A DB Trailer Sales employee said that the trailers' damage was the least of his worries and the main goal was “making sure everyone is OK.”
Story was updated at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
At least one person was transported to the hospital following a crash in eastern Norfolk Wednesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire and Rescue were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident near the intersection of East Norfolk Avenue and Hickory Street.
A blue Subaru Forester had flipped onto its driver side and came to rest in the parking lot of DB Trailer Sales on the south side of East Norfolk Avenue. A red Dodge Grand Caravan also came to rest about 20 yards to the east of the Subaru.
Sgt. Fred Roskens with the Norfolk Police Division said at least one patient was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The cause of the accident was still being investigated at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The Forester was registered in Iowa and the Caravan had Stanton County plates.
A DB Trailer Sales employee said some company trailers may have sustained minor damage, but that the damage was the least of his worries and the main goal was “making sure everyone is OK.”
The Daily News will provide updates as they are made available.
Original story posted at 10:18 a.m. Wednesday.