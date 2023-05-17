A Stanton woman was seriously injured on Tuesday in a crash on Highway 24.
About 4:55 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident on Highway 24 west of Stanton, said Sheriff Mike Unger. A vehicle driven by Judy West, 77, was westbound when it is believed that West tried to secure a partially open driver’s door, resulting in her losing control of her van.
Unger said West’s vehicle crossed the eastbound lane and entered the south ditch, causing West to fall out of the van as the vehicle continued through a grove of trees and a fence line before coming to rest in a farm field.
West was transported by Stanton Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk for treatment and then later transferred to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. A seatbelt did not appear to be in use, Unger said, and the van is considered a total loss.