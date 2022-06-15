Users of electric vehicles in Norfolk now have access to an additional resource.
A Level-2 electric vehicle charger has been installed at the Norfolk Public Library, the city said in a press release. The charger, located on the south side of the library, is identical to the charger that can be found at the city offices at 309 N. Fifth St.
Electric vehicle chargers also may be found at the Nebraska Public Power District’s office (1200 S. Chestnut St.) and on the corner of Norfolk Avenue near the intersection with First Street.
Level 2 charging stations are ideal for times when drivers will be parked for an extended amount of time, the city said, as it takes 3½ hours to charge an 80-mile battery, and more than eight hours to charge a 200-mile battery.
“As electric vehicles gradually enter the marketplace, it’s important that we are prepared as a community to accommodate their users,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning. “We’re doing some incrementally, and I’m proud our library is home to our newest charging station. It’s a location that makes sense and will benefit users.”
The addition was made possible by grant funding from the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance.