A car was destroyed after it caught fire Thursday afternoon.
At 4:21 p.m., the Norfolk Fire Division was dispatched to South Highway 81 for a car on fire near the Norfolk Air Park soccer complex.
First arriving units saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the vehicle, said Capt. Lannce Grothe in a press release. It took about nine firefighters and five rigs about five minutes to control the fire and another 15 minutes to overhaul the car, he said.
The cause of the fire was mechanical failure of the engine. The vehicle was estimated to be worth about $9,000 and sustained $9,000 of damage.
No firefighters or civilians were injured during the incident, Grothe said. The Norfolk Fire Division was assisted by the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Grothe reminded residents to check their smoke detector batteries in October and ensure that they are working correctly. Smoke detectors expire 10 years after the manufacturer’s date and need replaced at that point, he said.