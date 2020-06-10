Windy day

EXTREMELY HIGH WIND gusts on Tuesday into Wednesday resulted in trees and branches down all over tree-lined streets in Norfolk. Here, some branches were cleaned off Elm Avenue by the time the sun rose on Wednesday.

 Norfolk Daily News/Jerry Guenther

A stretch of clear skies and highs in the mid-80s are in store for the Norfolk area following a storm system that brought a lot of wind and varying amounts of precipitation Tuesday.

The series of storm systems that entered the region early this week dumped 2.50 inches of rain in Robert Schleusener’s gauge in Royal on Tuesday. Roger Brink reported .80 inches of rain fell in his hometown of Atkinson on Tuesday, bringing the two-day total of precipitation there to 3.35 inches.

Heavier rainfall northwest of Norfolk prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Elkhorn River.

As of 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, minor flooding was underway in Atkinson, and the river was forecast to crest near 9 feet by Wednesday evening.

The amount of precipitation received varied widely in the area. Many communities — including Randolph, Madison and Hadar — reported receiving a half-inch or less. At Norfolk Regional Airport, only .08 inches of precipitation was reported Tuesday.

But the system also brought strong north-northwest winds. The strongest wind in Norfolk occurred in the mid-afternoon when a gust reached 58 miles per hour.

Tags

In other news

Long-term care residents hoping for increased interaction

Long-term care residents hoping for increased interaction

Most people have been forced to go without seeing friends and extended family during the COVID-19 outbreak, and others haven’t seen immediate family members, either. Among those separated from the rest of society are residents in long-term care facilities. 

Europe reopens borders amid worst global recession in memory

Europe reopens borders amid worst global recession in memory

PARIS (AP) — The world faces the worst global recession in nearly a century, a key economic body warned Wednesday, while in Europe, restrictions to fight the spread of coronavirus portend a bleak summer tourism season even as more nations announced plans to welcome visitors again.