A stretch of clear skies and highs in the mid-80s are in store for the Norfolk area following a storm system that brought a lot of wind and varying amounts of precipitation Tuesday.
The series of storm systems that entered the region early this week dumped 2.50 inches of rain in Robert Schleusener’s gauge in Royal on Tuesday. Roger Brink reported .80 inches of rain fell in his hometown of Atkinson on Tuesday, bringing the two-day total of precipitation there to 3.35 inches.
Heavier rainfall northwest of Norfolk prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flood warning for the Elkhorn River.
As of 5:52 a.m. Wednesday, minor flooding was underway in Atkinson, and the river was forecast to crest near 9 feet by Wednesday evening.
The amount of precipitation received varied widely in the area. Many communities — including Randolph, Madison and Hadar — reported receiving a half-inch or less. At Norfolk Regional Airport, only .08 inches of precipitation was reported Tuesday.
But the system also brought strong north-northwest winds. The strongest wind in Norfolk occurred in the mid-afternoon when a gust reached 58 miles per hour.