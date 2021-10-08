A Wednesday night fire that left a van destroyed is being investigated as arson.
Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said the van was reportedly stolen from Park Avenue, and personnel believe the fire could have been intentional.
The Norfolk Fire Division responded to reports of a van on fire Wednesday night at about 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Blaine Street.
The older model Chevrolet van, which was parked along the east side of the street, was fully engulfed in flames when fire personnel arrived. Nobody was injured in the incident, but the van was considered a total loss.
The Norfolk Police Division assisted fire personnel in locating the owner of the vehicle. Bauer said police and fire investigators would continue to follow up on any leads.