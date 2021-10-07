The Norfolk Fire Division responded to reports of a van on fire Wednesday night at about 10 p.m. in the 400 block of Blaine Street.
The older model Chevrolet model van, which was parked along the east side of the street, was fully engulfed in flames when fire personnel arrived. Capt. Scott Bonsall said it took crews about 10 minutes to extinguish the fire, and it appeared the van was a total loss.
Nobody was injured in the fire, Bonsall said.
The Norfolk Police Division assisted fire personnel in locating the owner of the vehicle. Bonsall said that the van was being used by a local painting company.
Neighbors said that they had seen the van parked along the road for several days but were unaware who it belonged to.
Crews were on scene for about 90 minutes.