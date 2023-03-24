Value up: Raising the value of human life

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department recently presented author and speaker Mike Donahue to Ainsworth, West Holt, Osmond and Valentine Public Schools students, in addition to hosting three community events.
In Donahue’s book, “Value Up,” he states, “Value comes down to a number, the higher the number the higher the value. This number isn’t the result of a test score. This number is not your social value that can be bought and sold easily these days depending on what you post and who’s following who. It is not a number that any outside source can give you. It is an invisible number written on the chest of every person, young or old. The problem with this number is that it is not the real number.”
Donahue painted a picture of two governments at war: One adult government consisting of parents, school staff and the community and the other being the social media government.
This is a war not of flesh and blood, but a war for the hearts and minds of youths today. This battle is unfamiliar to parents who grew up in a world where the street lights were their clock and they had all their friends’ home phone numbers memorized, Donahue said.
So, how do parents fight for their children in this unfamiliar battleground? Start by having a conversation.
Establish family and intrinsic values to create a firm foundation for children to stand against culture’s pull.
The 2021 Nebraska Risk and Protective Factor Student Survey asked NCDHD 12th graders who the first person they would go to for drug or alcohol problems was and the highest reported category was parents or caregivers. Parents have the power to change lives, much more so than friends, teachers and social media.
Some student responses after the presentation included:
“There is at least one person I can trust to talk about sensitive issues with that won't judge me in any way, shape or form.”
“Just because people are smiling, that doesn’t mean they are happy.”
Although 40-year-old parents never had social media as a 15-year-old, they do know about social pressure and the culture’s lies. What happened then is happening now, it just looks different.