MADISON — As the Madison County board of commissioners continued to work on the 2020-21 fiscal year budget this week, the results might read a little like a good news-bad news story.
The good news is that commissioners were able to decrease the proposed levy by 1 cent from the last budget — 37.9 cents per $100 of valuation to 36.9 cents per $100 of valuation.
The bad news is that property valuations went up about 4.68% in the county from $4,063,031,583 to $4,253,351,387. That means that unless property owners have no increase or just a slight increase in valuation, the amount of property taxes they pay to support the county will probably increase.
There also was more good news in that the estimated amount of property taxes required to pay for general fund expenditures, which pay for most of the day-to-day operations, went down $302,432 or about 3.09%. In addition, the amount of property taxes to pay for the road and bridge fund levy went down $303,071.
The bad news is that the property taxes required to pay for Federal Aid Secondary — which includes all roads and bridge projects, including funds borrowed — went up about $931,475. That means that the total amount of property taxes to support the overall budget will go up $325,972 — from $15,409,717 to $15,735,689.
There’s also more news that could be viewed as good or bad news. For most property tax owners, the amount of property taxes collected by the county is 25% of the overall amount of property taxes. Other entities that collect property taxes include the public schools, cities or towns, community college, natural resources districts, fire districts and more, so the overall tax bill is still unknown.
Commissioners voted to approve the budget and and property tax numbers that were presented at Tuesday’s meeting. They also set a public hearing to consider it on Tuesday, Sept. 15, when it all should become official.
Troy Uhlir, Madison County board chairman, said he was pleased that the overall levy was taken down another cent since the last meeting.
The only place to do that was roads because the county is obligated to provide most of the other services and there are few places to cut, he said.
At one point, the 2020-21 proposed levy was at 40.6 cents, but a combination of using inheritance tax funds, making cuts and a higher than anticipated valuation helped to bring the levy down to 36.9 cents per $100 of valuation.
Among the road projects proposed in the 2020-21 budget are the Old Hadar Road, (including 2 miles of concrete and one-half mile of asphalt), resurfacing Producers Road north of Battle Creek, several culvert projects, a bank stabilization project near Tilden, four small bridge replacements and 15 miles of asphalt road resurfacing, including 6 miles that will be carried over with most of the engineering completed. The other nine miles of roads will be identified before Oct. 1.
Budget notes
— The county, which had approved issuing up to $5 million for asphalt road resurfacing, has borrowed only $2.5 million in the budget.
— One of the biggest unknowns in the budget is $2 million included for FEMA repair work. Commissioners said they still don’t know if the county will be able to get reimbursed for the repairs from the federal government from repairs made during the spring 2019 flooding.
— At some point, the county will explore the costs associated with extending the Northeast Industrial Highway west of Highway 81. As the road would extend west from Highway 81, there would be some large hills, curves and residential housing that will make its construction a challenge. At this point, commissioners said it would not be worth the effort and cost.