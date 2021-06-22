Valentino's building comes down

Demolition of the building that housed Valentino's in Norfolk for more than 40 years moved forward on Monday. The Italian restaurant had operated at 1025 S. 13th St. since the early 1980s. (Click the arrow to see a timeline of photos.)

The sale of the building was announced in early March, making way for construction of a new Tommy’s Express Car Wash. The car wash, being brought to Norfolk by business partners Ben Conover and Matthew Preister, will be a membership-based tunnel-wash system.

The new Valentino's will be a carry-out-only model located next door to the south of its former location. Signage for the new Valentino's recently went up at the business' new location.

