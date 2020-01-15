VALENTINE — Valentine Community Schools has approved the hiring of a new superintendent, hiring the Scottsbluff High School principal.
The Scottsbluff Public Schools Board of Education accepted Mike Halley’s letter of resignation at its Jan. 7 meeting. Halley submitted his resignation after he was offered the superintendent’s position with Valentine Community Schools on Dec. 19. At the Valentine board meeting Jan. 8, the board approved Halley’s two-year contract for $145,500 beginning July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2022.
“Mike has been looking and considering possible moves and I’m excited for him,” Scottsbluff district superintendent Rick Myles said. “It’s going to be hard to replace him.”
Regardless of the timeline, Myles is focused on finding the right successor who can continue to move the high school forward. As part of his search, he wants to have conversations with others about characteristics that make a good leader and a good high school principal.
“For me, the single most important characteristic is integrity of a leader,” Myles said. “That’s something Mike Halley has modeled really well at the high school.”
The goal is to have someone hired before the summer.