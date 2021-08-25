The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Valentine man for murder following a search and investigation Tuesday in Cherry County.

During the early morning hours Tuesday, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore. The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol during its investigation.

Law enforcement sought the public’s assistance Tuesday morning in locating two individuals believed to have been involved in the disturbance in Kilgore. Troopers were able to locate one of the subjects, 25-year-old Kevin Kilmer of Valentine, early Tuesday afternoon, as he was hiding in a wooded area. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance because of extreme temperatures.

Later Tuesday, the second subject, Ruth Wittmuss, 52, was located deceased of an apparent homicide.

After further investigation, Kilmer has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Kilmer has been lodged in Cherry County Jail.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Original story posted at 9:11 a.m.

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding the location of a woman last seen in Cherry County.

Investigators are attempting to speak with the woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss, regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight Monday in Cherry County.

Wittmuss is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 130 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wittmuss is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8057.

Authorities also had been searching for 25-year-old Kevin Kilmer, but Kilmer was located Tuesday afternoon, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

Further information will be released regarding the reported incident when possible, the state patrol said.

Tags

In other news

Poland ends Afghan evacuation as clock ticks down on airlift

Poland ends Afghan evacuation as clock ticks down on airlift

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland ended its evacuations from Afghanistan but other European nations vowed Wednesday to press on for as long as possible, as the clock ticks down on a dramatic airlift of people fleeing Taliban rule ahead of a full American withdrawal.

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled

LONDON (AP) — The international scientists dispatched to China by the World Health Organization to find out where the coronavirus came from said Wednesday the search has stalled and warned that the window of opportunity for solving the mystery is “closing fast.”

Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

Crews struggle to stop fire bearing down on Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A California fire that gutted hundreds of homes advanced toward Lake Tahoe on Wednesday as thousands of firefighters tried to box in the flames and tourists who hoped to boat or swim found themselves looking at thick yellow haze instead of alpine scenery.

Third Moderna, Pfizer doses offered to compromised people

Third Moderna, Pfizer doses offered to compromised people

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department is offering the third dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to immunocompromised individuals at its vaccine clinics in Norfolk, West Point and Tekamah, the department said in a press release. Call 402-529-2233 to schedule an appointment.

+6
Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Neligh

Carhart Lumber celebrates 100 years of business in Neligh

Norfolk — Carhart Lumber started in Wayne in 1921 by brothers Charles E. Carhart and Arthur Benjamin Carhart. The company is still family owned and operated by Scott and Brenda Carhart, fourth generation owners. This year, Carhart Lumber is celebrating 100 years of business with each of thei…