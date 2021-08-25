The Nebraska State Patrol has arrested a Valentine man for murder following a search and investigation Tuesday in Cherry County.
During the early morning hours Tuesday, the Cherry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance in Kilgore. The sheriff’s office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol during its investigation.
Law enforcement sought the public’s assistance Tuesday morning in locating two individuals believed to have been involved in the disturbance in Kilgore. Troopers were able to locate one of the subjects, 25-year-old Kevin Kilmer of Valentine, early Tuesday afternoon, as he was hiding in a wooded area. He was taken into custody and transported to the hospital in Valentine for medical clearance because of extreme temperatures.
Later Tuesday, the second subject, Ruth Wittmuss, 52, was located deceased of an apparent homicide.
After further investigation, Kilmer has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Kilmer has been lodged in Cherry County Jail.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Original story posted at 9:11 a.m.
The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking information regarding the location of a woman last seen in Cherry County.
Investigators are attempting to speak with the woman, identified as 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss, regarding an incident that reportedly occurred overnight Monday in Cherry County.
Wittmuss is described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, 130 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wittmuss is asked to call the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-535-8057.
Authorities also had been searching for 25-year-old Kevin Kilmer, but Kilmer was located Tuesday afternoon, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
Further information will be released regarding the reported incident when possible, the state patrol said.