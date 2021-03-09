Vaccines planned for West Point

WISNER — The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will hold a vaccine clinic for residents of Cuming, Burt, Stanton and Madison counties who are 65 years and older.
It will be at the Nielsen Center in West Point on Thursday, March 11, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. For those in that age group who wish to get an appointment for the vaccine, go online to www.elvphd.org to find the link to schedule an appointment.
Note that the department is not reserving doses nor scheduling appointments for anyone other than this age group at this time.
Those wanting to register for future notifications of appointment availability can go to www.vaccinate.ne.gov to do so. Those who have already added their names to the notification list by phone call or online over the past few weeks and months do not need to do so again.
With the high demand for the vaccine, the supplies received each week have not been enough to meet the demand.
The ELVPHD will accommodate those with limited access to a computer. The public may help by assisting those without computer access to sign up, as well.
Continue to watch media venues for future updates, as well by following ELVPHD on social media and accessing its website at www.elvphd.org.