In addition to abortion, voting rights and critical race theory, COVID-19 vaccination requirements have generated opposition not only around the country, but also here in Nebraska.
Gov. Pete Ricketts has consistently spoken out against federal vaccine/testing requirements as government overreach (he has also consistently encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated), and Attorney General Doug Peterson has signed onto multiple lawsuits challenging the requirements.
State Sens. Ben Hansen of Blair and Rob Clements of Elmwood led a recent push to convene the Legislature for a special session to consider banning such mandates, but fell five senators short of the support they needed.
Hansen said he’s bringing a new bill that’s more specific than an anti-mandate bill he proposed last session.
One argument against the last bill, he said, was that mandates were never going to happen. But now they have. It won’t be directed at a particular mandate, he said, especially because of ongoing court challenges to the federal requirements.
When it comes to abortion, voting rights, critical race theory and vaccination requirements, all four of these issues tend to be viewed as divisive, with the divide falling along party lines.
In Nebraska’s officially nonpartisan Legislature, Republicans hold 32 seats and Democrats hold 17 — 33 votes are needed to overcome a filibuster.
With hot-button issues, according to Paul Landow, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, legislative outcomes here tend to lean conservative.
But some hard-line legislation hasn’t passed. Both political scientists cited voting rights legislation as an example. Abortion is another.
State Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, a Republican who at times breaks with the majority of GOP senators, called the state’s Legislature a “moderating force,” adding that “the rules of the body make that so.”
He doesn’t foresee wedge issues taking as prominent a role as they have in other states. And he pointed out the time constraints senators will be working under.
“I think we need to recognize it’s a short session,” he said. “So, that makes only the most important issues come to the fore.”
Elizabeth Theiss-Morse, a political science professor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, emphasized that, while the parties are polarized, people tend to be less polarized on specific issues than they are about their own party identification and what they think of the opposite party.
And she sees a national division in the Republican Party reflected in Nebraska — a split between people who want to be conservative and people who want to take the party further toward a nationalist, populist right wing.
She sees another division here, too: Between legislators who value the state’s nonpartisan nature as an institution, and others who think they should be as partisan as they please. Those forces may lead to these issues playing out in “really interesting ways,” she said.
“I think we have a history in the state of being conservative but also being pretty realistic and down to earth. … We’re moderate, we kind of don’t go too far in any given direction,” Theiss-Morse said.