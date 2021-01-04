Vaccine schedule announced for North Central

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday afternoon that it has been made aware of 38 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday.
They are, according to county: Antelope — seven; Cherry — one; Holt —six; Knox — 15; Pierce — nine.
NCDHD has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is proceeding to disperse vaccine to Phase 1A partners, as outline in the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. As of Dec. 31, 784 North Central Nebraska residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NCDHD will notify the public as the district transitions to each phase.
The speed of transition depends heavily on vaccine availability. Below is a tentative timeline for district COVID-19 vaccinations:
• Now to Mid-January: Phase 1A Healthcare personnel providing direct patient care or are exposed to infectious materials and long-term care facility staff and residents.
• Mid-January to Mid-March: Phase 1B- Vaccine will be allocated to those 75 years and older, first responders, those in the education sector, and those working with critical infrastructure (i.e. food, agriculture, utilities, transportation, post office
etc.).
• March-April: Phase 1C — Vaccines will be allocated to those 65 years of age and over, vulnerable populations (disabled, homeless, etc.), and those in congregate settings (incarcerated, colleges/universities, etc.).
• May - October: Phase 2 — Vaccine will be made available to the public.
NCDHD COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test and the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
• O’Neill: Monday- Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
• Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fair Grounds.
Pre-registration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
• Valentine: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hosted by Cherry County Hospital but testing is at the Valentine United
Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. Rapid tests are
not available at this location.
The case count update as of Monday at 4 p.m. are as follows for the district: 3,799 Total Cases (TC), 1,771
Recoveries (R), 57 Deaths (D). There have been 225 total cases reported in the last 14 days.
By county is is Antelope: TC: 512, R:215, D:5; Boyd: TC: 170, R:77, D:3; Brown: TC 266, R: 99, D: 4; Cherry: TC: 381, R: 175, D:6; Holt: TC: 737, R: 392, D: 13; Keya Paha: TC: 41, R: 8, D: 0; Knox: TC: 922, R: 426, D: 6; Pierce: TC: 632, R: 297, D:19; Rock: TC: 138, R: 82, D:1.