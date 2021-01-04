Vaccine schedule announced for North Central

North Central District Health Department NDN
NCDHD website

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday afternoon that it has been made aware of 38 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday.

They are, according to county: Antelope — seven; Cherry — one; Holt —six; Knox — 15; Pierce — nine.

NCDHD has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is proceeding to disperse vaccine to Phase 1A partners, as outline in the Nebraska COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. As of Dec. 31, 784 North Central Nebraska residents received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. NCDHD will notify the public as the district transitions to each phase.

The speed of transition depends heavily on vaccine availability. Below is a tentative timeline for district COVID-19 vaccinations:

• Now to Mid-January: Phase 1A Healthcare personnel providing direct patient care or are exposed to infectious materials and long-term care facility staff and residents.

• Mid-January to Mid-March: Phase 1B- Vaccine will be allocated to those 75 years and older, first responders, those in the education sector, and those working with critical infrastructure (i.e. food, agriculture, utilities, transportation, post office

etc.).

• March-April: Phase 1C — Vaccines will be allocated to those 65 years of age and over, vulnerable populations (disabled, homeless, etc.), and those in congregate settings (incarcerated, colleges/universities, etc.).

• May - October: Phase 2 — Vaccine will be made available to the public.

NCDHD COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test and the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is only offered to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.

All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:

• O’Neill: Monday- Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, located at the corner of Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.

• Bassett: Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fair Grounds.

Pre-registration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged, but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.

• Valentine: Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Hosted by Cherry County Hospital but testing is at the Valentine United

Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. Rapid tests are

not available at this location.

The case count update as of Monday at 4 p.m. are as follows for the district: 3,799 Total Cases (TC), 1,771

Recoveries (R), 57 Deaths (D). There have been 225 total cases reported in the last 14 days.

By county is is Antelope: TC: 512, R:215, D:5; Boyd: TC: 170, R:77, D:3; Brown: TC 266, R: 99, D: 4; Cherry: TC: 381, R: 175, D:6; Holt: TC: 737, R: 392, D: 13; Keya Paha: TC: 41, R: 8, D: 0; Knox: TC: 922, R: 426, D: 6; Pierce: TC: 632, R: 297, D:19; Rock: TC: 138, R: 82, D:1.

Tags

In other news

Vaccine schedule announced for North Central

Vaccine schedule announced for North Central

O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) announced Monday afternoon that it has been made aware of 38 new COVID-19 cases in the district since the last reporting on Thursday.

Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

Hope fades in Norway landslide that left 7 dead; 3 missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norwegian officials insisted Monday that there was “still hope” ofnfinding survivors in air pockets five days after a landslide killed at least seven people as it carried away homes in a village north of the capital. Three people are still missing.

Vaccination campaign picks up speed around the world

Vaccination campaign picks up speed around the world

The campaign to vanquish the coronavirus is picking up speed, with Britain beginning to dispense the second vaccine in its arsenal Monday, and India, the world’s second-most populous country, authorizing its first shots.

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes tanker in strait

Iran starts 20% uranium enrichment, seizes tanker in strait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran on Monday began enriching uranium up to 20% at an underground facility and seized a South Korean-flagged oil tanker in the crucial Strait of Hormuz, further escalating tensions in the Middle East between Tehran and the West.