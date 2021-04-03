Covid shot NDN

Area residents will have another chance to learn about the COVID-19 vaccines.

The City of Norfolk and the Mayor’s Diversity Council are working with Northeast Community College and the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department to host another COVID Vaccine Information and Registration Event, the city said in a press release.

Northeast students and members of the community wanting more information about the COVID vaccines or the registration process may attend the event from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at Northeast’s Lifelong Learning Center at 801 E. Benjamin Ave.

Volunteers will be on-site to assist those who may have barriers in accessing the online vaccine registration portal, whether it be language, technology or uncertainty.

Vaccine informational packets will be available along with activities and snack bags. No vaccines will be given at the event.

The event was made possible in part by funding from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund.

For more information, please call 402-844-2034.

