There are more opportunities to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
This week, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department will have the Moderna vaccine on hand as the main brand, the department said in a press release.
The vaccine clinics this week will be at the Cox Activities Center at Northeast Community College in Norfolk. The department said it would be setting up permanent locations at Sunset Plaza next to Bath and Body works in Norfolk and the former Hog Slat building on South Main Street in West Point.
To register, visit www.vaccinate.ne.gov or call 833-998-2275.