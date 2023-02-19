Tax increment financing (TIF). The subject doesn’t exactly ring with excitement.
But for those who work in the field of economic development — especially in rural areas — the almost yawn-inducing topic of TIF oftentimes has the potential to bring about exciting expansion opportunities for communities such as Norfolk.
The financing tool already has been used to help bring about a number of developments in the city. But what is it? How does it work? What are some of the common misconceptions people have about it?
To find the answers to these questions, the Daily News reached out to Candice Alder, director of economic development for the City of Norfolk, and Randy Gates, city finance officer. Together, they offered an easy-to-understand explanation of a complicated subject. Here’s what they had to say:
DAILY NEWS: In laymen’s terms, what is tax increment financing (TIF)?
CITY: Tax Increment Financing, or TIF, is a financing tool that captures the increase in property taxes resulting from redevelopment activities and uses the increased taxes to pay principal and interest on debt issued for state-statute approved costs of development.
This debt is only repaid from these increased taxes and is not otherwise a liability of the city or any other government.
DAILY NEWS: Can tax increment financing be used for any kind of project — residential or commercial? Are there any types of projects for which it is more beneficial?
CITY: Yes, TIF can be used for residential, commercial and even industrial development. The project must be located in an area that has been declared blighted and substandard in order to qualify.
Projects that substantially change the property value will receive the most benefit from tax increment financing
DAILY NEWS: What kinds of projects have been approved for TIF in Norfolk?
CITY: Norfolk has approved a variety of both residential and commercial projects for TIF.
Some examples include:
n Fairfield Inn & TownePlace Suites on the southeast corner of 13th Street and Omaha Avenue. Construction on the dual-brand hotel was completed after being delayed by COVID. TIF bonds were issued for this 90-room facility, the first dual-brand Marriott hotel project in the state.
n Legacy Bend, a housing development between Benjamin Avenue and Norfolk Avenue west of Victory Road. TIF bonds have been issued for the seven-phase project consisting of approximately 175 single family homes, 51 townhomes and 224 living units.
n Grand Theater Redevelopment, the rehabilitation of the former theater at Third Street and Madison Avenue. It accommodates nine apartments on the second floor and renovates the first floor for a future commercial tenant.
n Geary Redevelopment Plan: TIF has been used for redevelopment of an area of land from First Street to Third Street between Braasch Avenue and the North Fork River. The project consists of two apartment buildings with 10 apartments for Wayne State students as a part of the Growing Together Initiative. The project includes 44 residential units and 18 commercial units over three phases.
DAILY NEWS: What is the process for getting a TIF project approved?
CITY: For micro-TIF (completed valuation can be no more than $350,000 for single-family residential, $1.5 million for multi-family or commercial, or $10 million for National Register of Historic Places)
1. Projects must meet the criteria for redevelopment.
2. Complete one-page application and submit to city staff with approved building permits.
3. City council provides approval.
For regular TIF
Step 1. The developer submits a TIF application to city staff.
Step 2. After staff review, the developer presents application and proposed project to the economic development (ED) subcommittee of the city council.
Step 3. ED subcommittee reviews and recommends advancement to redevelopment plan phase.
Step 4. The developer works alongside TIF attorney to submit a redevelopment plan outlining the project.
Step 5. The city staff reviews redevelopment plan.
Step 6. The redevelopment plan is submitted to Community Development Agency (CDA).
Step 7. The CDA forwards the redevelopment plan to the Norfolk Planning Commission.
Step 8. The planning commission holds public hearing.
Step 9. The planning commission forwards its recommendation to the CDA.
Step 10. The CDA reviews the redevelopment plan and forwards to the city council with the CDA’s recommendation.
Step 11. The city council holds public hearing and approves the redevelopment plan.
Step 12. The CDA approves a redevelopment agreement between the city and developer to implement the redevelopment plan.
DAILY NEWS: What are the benefits of TIF?
CITY: TIF provides a tool for projects that would not occur without TIF.
n TIF spurs development in blighted and substandard areas.
n TIF removes blight and substandard conditions to allow for new growth.
n TIF removes barriers to development.
DAILY NEWS: What are the drawbacks?
CITY: Taxing entities continue to receive the same “pre-development” property taxes, but the increase in property taxes due to the development are used to pay the TIF debt until it’s paid in full or up to 15 years, after which the taxing entities receive the additional property taxes due to the redevelopment.
DAILY NEWS: Are taxes still collected on properties approved for TIF?
CITY: Yes. TIF allows the old property taxes to be divided from the new property taxes, and the new taxes are used to pay off the TIF debt.
DAILY NEWS: Are there any misunderstandings you encountered about TIF that you would like to address?
CITY: Myth 1 — Developers don’t have to pay taxes. TIF doesn’t change the property tax owed. The increase in property tax because of the redevelopment goes to the CDA to pay the TIF debt issued for pre-approved activities such as infrastructure extensions or the demolition of old buildings.
Myth 2 — Developers should not receive TIF because they would have done the project anyway. One important component of TIF is the “but for” clause meaning the project would not be possible without TIF. Developers must submit a cost benefit analysis to the city to justify the need for TIF.
As the costs of development continue to rise and rural Nebraska continues to compete with larger cities for development opportunities, TIF is a critical tool helping us remain competitive in attracting new investment.