Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department (ELVPHD) is now using the state’s registration system for appointment scheduling for COVID-19 vaccinations.

“This week, there will be clinics in both Norfolk on Thursday and West Point on Tuesday, and we will be announcing another clinic in Tekamah yet this week, as well,” said Melanie Thompson, community concerns coordinator.

Register at www.vaccinate.ne.gov ahead of coming to the clinic. An appointment may be scheduled at sign-up. For assistance with registering, or for any COVID-related questions, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

