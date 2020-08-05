In an effort to modernize critical drinking water and wastewater infrastructure across rural America, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $462 million — including funding for three Northeast and North Central Nebraska communities.
“Upgrading the infrastructure that delivers safe drinking water and modern wastewater management facilities will improve public health and drive economic development in our small towns and cities,” said Bette Brand, deputy under secretary for rural development.
The USDA is funding 161 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. These investments will benefit 467,000 residents. In addition to Nebraska, the investments announced by the USDA this week affect communities in 43 other states. The following are projects being funded in Northeast and North Central Nebraska.
— Village of Clearwater: $311,000 in loans and $330,600 in grants to provide additional financing for a sewer improvement project that will upgrade the existing collection system and construct new lagoons required to meet applicable health and sanitary standards. The village is also having infiltration and inflow issues with the collection system, causing more wear and tear on the system. The suggested improvements are to construct a new three-cell lagoon system with a controlled discharge via land application, a combination of replacement and relining of the collection system, and the installation of new water meters. The existing lift station will be updated.
— City of Lyons: $1 million in loans and $586,000 in grants to improve the city's water treatment plant to meet applicable health and sanitary standards. The city has an old iron and manganese removal plant that was built in 1978. It has an aerator tower, flocculation tank and four-cell gravity filters. Corrosion of the tanks (treatment vessels) for the iron and manganese are beginning to leak. Since the State of Nebraska is making an effort to make people aware of manganese, this is considered a health hazard. The project will alleviate the problem by replacing the treatment vessels.
— Village of Page: $40,000 in loans and $61,000 in grants to make improvements and upgrades to the village's current water system. The village is having unaccounted for water, and one of its two wells is not able to meet average and maximum day demand without treatment. The village does have a treatment plant. The village is not meeting certain applicable health or sanitary standards, specifically not having backup power. Improvements are to update equipment at the water treatment plant and well by installing backup power at both. New water meters will be installed, and 2,200 linear feet of water mains that are necessary for fire suppression will be replaced.