Drought conditions

Drought conditions continue to bear down on Nebraska farmers.

On Monday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture designated six Nebraska counties as primary natural disaster areas.

Producers in Colfax, Cuming, Dawes, Dodge, Stanton and Thurston counties who suffered losses caused by recent drought may be eligible for U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency emergency loans.

According to the USDA, the natural disaster designation allows FSA to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts.

Producers in the contiguous Nebraska counties listed also are eligible to apply for emergency loans: Box Butte, Burt, Butler, Dakota, Dixon, Douglas, Madison, Pierce, Platte, Saunders, Sheridan, Sioux, Washington and Wayne; in Iowa, Monona and Woodbury counties; in South Dakota, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is May 11, 2021.

