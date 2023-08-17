City officials again hosted a project update meeting at city hall in Norfolk on Wednesday afternoon. The periodic meetings have kept the public up to date on the ongoing projects on Benjamin Avenue, First Street and Michigan Avenue.

Benjamin Avenue

Bo Atkins with BX Civil and Construction said progress on Benjamin Avenue is moving ahead as planned and that work on landscaping and irrigation has started. Work on the south side of the street in scheduled to begin within the coming weeks and that work on crosswalks is beginning. Atkins said he is ramping up completion of the project by the addition of more labor to the project. Substantial completion of the project is still scheduled for late November of this year.

First Street

United Contractors project manager Logan Angstead also provided an update, saying that replacement of the First Street bridge will be completed on Monday. Work is still being completed on the drive-ups to the bridge, so it may not be opened for a few weeks, but Angstead said getting First Street fully reopened to traffic is top priority. The First Street project is expected to be completed this year.

Michigan Avenue

Nick Hoffman with McLaury Engineering said the Michigan Avenue project is still moving along on schedule. Paving work on Eighth Street has been completed and tie-ins at Highway 275 are being worked on this week. Hoffman said there had been slowdowns with the work on Seventh Street, but that work is still moving ahead. The project is scheduled to be primarily completed late this year, with finishing touches added in the spring of 2024.

