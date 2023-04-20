City engineering officials once again hosted a city project update meeting at city council chambers on Wednesday afternoon.
Officials from BX Civil and Construction, as well as United Contractors, were on hand to address around a dozen citizens who were in attendance.
After a couple of setbacks earlier in the week, progress on Benjamin Avenue continued Wednesday and is expected to move ahead with no anticipated problems. Earlier this week, a water main and a fiber-optic line were struck by machinery, causing delays.
Work on the north side of Benjamin Avenue as well as work on the box culvert at Benjamin and Riverside Boulevard is expected to be completed by mid-June. Afterward, BX will tackle the south side of Benjamin Avenue. The project is expected to be completed by early November.
Officials noted that beginning next week, there will be lane closures on Square Turn Boulevard, and drivers should be aware of ongoing work there.
United Contractors reported that preparations are being made to pout the decking for the new First Street bridge, with work continuing on the new roundabout at Braasch Avenue and First Street. Drivers also should expect more lane closings at First Street and Norfolk Avenue in the coming weeks; however, the project is expected to be completed and First Street reopened by mid-August.
United also is handling the in-stream work in and around Johnson Park. Officials report that the in-stream structures should be completed by the end of July.