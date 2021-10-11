A three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue on Monday afternoon resulted in two people being transported to the hospital.
The accident involved a white Jeep Grand Cherokee, a white Chevrolet Colorado and a white Chevrolet sedan. The two of the vehicles were westbound, and they collided with a norhtbound vehicle at about 4:45 p.m., the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
Traffic was slowed going east out of Norfolk onto Highway 35, with westbound traffic being redirected to the N-35 Frontage Road.
A Norfolk resident, Lupita Pena, and a Hoskins resident, Christian Heppner, were both transported to Faith Regional Hospital for their injuries, according to the press release.
The third driver, Kristina Betz of Norfolk, left the scene with minor injuries, according to the press release.
Two of the drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
All three vehicles are considered totaled and had to be towed from the scene.
The accident is being investigated by the Madison County Sheriff's Office and charges are pending, according to the press release.
The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office and Norfolk Fire & Rescue also responded to the accident.
