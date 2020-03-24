O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department officials would like to pass along updated public health recommendations for travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
All returning travelers, from any international or domestic location, have an increased risk of COVID-19 infection.
If returning travelers develop a fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of breath, they need to immediately self-isolate in their home and report to a health care provider or health department.
Returning travelers should assume that COVID-19 disease is present at the locations they have visited and traveled through. Additional specific information is available on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, State of Nebraska and North Central District Health Department websites and from media sources.
To limit spread in Nebraska, all travelers should self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning home and immediately report any symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat or shortness of breath to their health care provider.
For those returning from international or domestic travel, call North Central District Health Department to get enrolled in an automated symptom monitoring system to help track your symptoms during the 14-day self-quarantine.
Individuals unable to observe the 14-day self-quarantine should consult with their health district about appropriate actions.
Anyone with any other questions should call the health department’s office at 402-366-2406.