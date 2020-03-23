North Central District Health Department NDN
O’NEILL — North Central District Health Department officials would like to pass along updated public health recommendations for travelers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All returning travelers, from any international or domestic location, have an increased risk of COVID-19 infection.

If a returning traveler develops a fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough or shortness of

breath, they need to immediately self-isolate in their home and report to a healthcare provider or health department.

Returning travelers should assume that COVID-19 disease is present at the locations they have

visited and traveled through. Additional specific information might be available on CDC, State of Nebraska, and North Central District Health Department websites and from media sources.

To limit spread in Nebraska, all travelers should self-quarantine for 14 days upon returning

home and immediately report any symptoms of fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, to their health care provider.

If you are returning from international or domestic travel, call North Central District Health Department to get enrolled in an automated symptom monitoring system to help track your symptoms during the 14-day self-quarantine.

Individuals unable to observe the 14-day self-quarantine should consult with their health district about appropriate actions.

Anyone with any other questions should call the NCDHD office at 402-366-2406.

