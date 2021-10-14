The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara, has been cancelled.
The alert has been cancelled due to Monica Ohara has been found safe.
Updated at 9:42 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14
An endangered missing advisory has been activated to determine the whereabouts of Monica Ann Ohara of Petersburg.
Ohara, 51, is a white female who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 270 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. The Nebraska State Patrol said Ohara was last seen about 6 p.m. Wednesday driving southbound on Highway 14 near Albion in a white 2012 Chevy Colorado pickup with Nebraska farm plates 23-577T.
Anyone who sees Ohara or the pickup she was seen driving is encouraged to call the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at 402-395-2144.