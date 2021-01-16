O’NEILL — The North Central District Health Department has received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and is wrapping up vaccinations for Phase 1A partners in its nine-county region.
District officials said those who believe they qualify for Phase 1A but were not vaccinated should visit the NCDHD webpage and sign up on the designated survey.
On the NCDHD website, there are sign-ups for individuals 75 and older, businesses in Phase 1B and a survey for individuals in the public who can attend a clinic at a moment’s notice in the event extra vaccine is available. For assistance filling out the survey, call the agency in your area.
The agencies are: Elgin Public Library, Elgin Senior Center, Neligh Public Library, Neligh Senior Center, Ainsworth Public Library, Ainsworth Senior Center, Boyd County Senior Center, Valentine Public Library, Valentine Senior Center, Stuart Township Library, Atkinson Public Library, Atkinson Senior Center, O'Neill Chamber of Commerce, Bloomfield Public Library, Creighton Public Library, Eastern Township Library, Lied Lincoln Township Library, Verdigre Public Library, Crofton Senior Center, Osmond General Hospital, Osmond Library, Plainview Library, Plainview Senior Center, Pierce Public Library, Pierce Senior Center, Rock County Public Library, and Rock County Senior Center.
The NCDHD will notify the public as the district transitions to each phase. The speed of transition depends heavily on vaccine availability.
The tentative timeline for district COVID-19 vaccinations:
— Mid-January to Mid-April: Phase 1B — Vaccine will be allocated to those 75 years and older, first responders, those in the education sector and those working with critical infrastructure (i.e. food/agriculture facilities, utilities, transportation, postal workers, etc.).
— Mid-April-May: Phase 1C — Vaccines will be allocated to those 65 years of age and over, vulnerable populations (disabled, homeless, etc.) and those in congregate settings (incarcerated, colleges/universities, etc.).
— May-October: Phase 2 — Vaccine will be made available to the public.
NCDHD COVID-19 testing sites offer a 15-minute rapid test and/or the gold standard PCR test. The rapid test is offered only to individuals who are currently exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID.
All testing is offered free of charge at the below locations:
— O’Neill: Monday to Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the north parking lot of the O’Neill Armory, Fourth Street and Hynes Avenue.
— Bassett: Tuesdays, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock County Fairgrounds.
Preregistration for testing at www.testnebraska.com is highly encouraged but not required. The last patient will be scheduled 15 minutes before the scheduled end of the clinic.
— Valentine: Effective Monday, Jan. 18, testing will occur only on Tuesdays at the Valentine United Methodist Church, 804 E. Fifth St. Rapid tests are not available at this location. This test site in hosted by Cherry County Hospital.