There are now 121 positive cases of COVID-19 in the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District.
The ELVPHD released updated results Tuesday night.
The results are:
- Madison County: 112 positive tests out of 655 total tests. There are 68 pending and three deaths.
- Stanton County: Two positive tests out of 31 total tests. There are two pending tests.
- Cuming County: Five positive tests out of 51 total tests. There are four tests pending.
- Burt County: Two positive tests out of 50 total tests. There is one pending.
- Outside the district: No positive tests. There are 22 pending tests.
Originally published at 2:27 p.m. April 28
A total of 109 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified in Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District.
The number is up from 83 on Sunday, according to information provided by the health district.
The Tyson outbreak now sits at 74 employees from the plant, up from 58 on Sunday.
There will be another COVID-19 testing opportunity for residents and workers of the health department’s four-county district Wednesday.
The Army National Guard will be at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the ELVPHD said in a press release.
During this time, 150 tests will be available to be completed.
Anyone who resides or works in Madison, Stanton, Cuming or Burt counties is eligible to be tested.
To get tested, one must register online by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
To register, go to https://is.gd/covidtest for English or to https://is.gd/covidtestesp for Spanish.
Updated 4:07 p.m. Tuesday, April 28
There will be another COVID-19 testing opportunity for residents and workers of the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department’s four-county district Wednesday.
The Army National Guard will be at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Madison on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the ELVPHD said in a press release.
During this time, 150 tests will be available to be completed.
Anyone who resides or works in Madison, Stanton, Cuming or Burt counties is eligible to be tested.
To get tested, one must register online by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
To register, go to https://is.gd/covidtest for English or to https://is.gd/covidtestesp for Spanish.