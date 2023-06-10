A single-vehicle accident near Pilger on Friday afternoon caused serious injuries to a Wisner man.
About 2:40 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to and investigated a one-vehicle accident along Highway 275 near the Humbug Creek bridge, about a mile west of Pilger, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
Jordan Liermann, 37, was westbound in a truck hauling scrap metal when, according to witnesses, a rear tire blew out and caused the truck to lose control. The truck then drove through the northeast guardrail, Unger said, and the truck plunged into the creek bed, landing on its top.
Liermann was trapped in the vehicle and part of the cab was in water. He had to be extricated from the truck, according to the sheriff, and was then removed from the creek bed using rope rescue equipment.
Liermann was transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Wisner Rescue. A LifeNet medical helicopter also responded to the scene and assisted in treatment of Liermann. Seat belts were not in use and the truck is considered a total loss and will take “special effort” to be removed, Unger said.
Highway 275 was closed for about an hour as the scene was managed. Pilger Fire and Rescue and Norfolk Fire and Rescue also assisted at the scene, as well as the Wisner Fire Department and Stanton County Emergency Management.
Unger said the Humbug Creek bridge has been the scene of several fatal accidents since the late 1990s, including one where three men from Madison were killed and not discovered for nearly 90 days.
Story updated 9:05 a.m. June 10
Original story posted 3:59 p.m. June 9
Traffic is being diverted around Highway 275 north of Pilger following an accident Friday afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a semi-truck went into the Humbug Creek on the highway west of Pilger.
The jaws of life were used to get the driver out, the sheriff said. A LifeNet helicopter was on the scene to transport the driver.
It is believed the accident was reported about 2:45 p.m. Friday.
More updates will be provided as they become available.