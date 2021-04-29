Authorities have released the identity of a Norfolk woman who was killed in a two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said that Francine Wolff, 57, of Norfolk was pronounced dead at the scene.
Wolff had been driving eastbound on 846th Road when her vehicle collided with a gray Nissan car driven by 21-year-old Devon Beckman of Battle Creek. Beckman was transported by Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services with nonlife threatening injuries.
The accident occurred at about 1:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 35 and 846th Road north of Woodland Park. An eastbound pickup driven by Wolff appeared to have failed to stop for a stop sign at the highway and drove into the path of Beckman’s southbound car on Highway 35, Unger said.
Wolff was ejected from her vehicle onto the roadway after it rolled onto its top and lifesaving efforts were undertaken by bystanders and law enforcement, Unger said, but Wolff was pronounced dead on scene.
Beckman was restrained, with airbag deployment. Wolff had been operating a U.S. Mail carrier and was driving her rural route. The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Stanton County Emergency Management, Norfolk Fire Division and the Nebraska State Patrol.
This story was updated at 7:00 p.m. on April 29, 2021 to include additional information.