A West Point woman and a Lincoln man were killed in a two-vehicle accident east of Wisner Wednesday night.
Preliminary investigation showed that one vehicle crossed the center line on Highway 275 and entered the oncoming traffic lane, Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said. The vehicles colllided head-on, and both caught fire shortly after the collision.
A man identified as 56-year-old Lance Arthaloney of Lincoln was driving a 2006 Honda Odyssey minivan when it collided with a 2006 Ford Escape driven by 51-year-old Mario Campos-Villalobos of West Point.
Arthaloney and a passenger in the Escape, 60-year-old Martha Pena Rodriguez of West Point, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Campos-Villalobos was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.
Story was updated at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Story was updated at 9:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7.
Original story was posted at 8:37 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Check the Daily News later for additional updates.