MADISON — The Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department arrested a suspect after a standoff at 111 N. Nebraska St. in Madison on Thursday night.
About 7:15 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement was called and responded to the residence in reference to a man apparently having a “manic episode.”
One person reported that the suspect, who was identified as 35-year-old Fabian Veliz-Navarro of Madison, tried assaulting them and that Veliz-Navarro said he killed multiple animals. The state patrol was alerted and had several units arrive on scene about 7:30 p.m.
A next-door neighbor said his dog started barking around that time, so he looked outside and saw several police cruisers approaching the scene.
By 7:45 p.m., several armed law enforcement officers had the residence surrounded. A trooper could be heard summoning Veliz-Navarro to exit the residence using a megaphone about every five minutes.
About 8:30 p.m., Veliz-Navarro surrendered to law enforcement, Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer with the Nebraska State Patrol told the Daily News.
Several troopers approached the front entrance of the house and opened the door, Pfeifer said, which is when Veliz-Navarro walked out of the residence.
Pfeifer said animal cruelty was involved, but that no people were harmed. Veliz-Navarro was transported to the Madison County Jail after being medically cleared at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
It is unknown whether he was armed, and no other people were believed to be in the residence after law enforcement arrived.
Convictions in Madison County for Veliz-Navarro, formerly of Norfolk, include reckless driving (three convictions), theft, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, attempted criminal trespassing, driving during revocation, driving under suspension and possession of marijuana.
Updated again at 9:24 a.m. Friday.
First posted at 8:27 p.m. and update at 9:04 p.m. Thursday.
Updated at 9:08 p.m. April 7
