Services have been set for the victims of an early Saturday morning house fire in Columbus.
The funeral for Janelle Miller, 28; Lars Barcel, 27; Natasha Lambrecht, 6; and Lars Barcel Jr., 4 months; all of Columbus, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Columbus.
The Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office said in a news release that the Columbus Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire on 20th Avenue in Columbus at 5:42 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the house with an active fire burning in the living room. The four individuals occupying the home at the time were transported to Columbus Community Hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.
Follwing a joint investigation, state fire marshal investigators and the Columbus Police Department determined an ember from the wood burning fireplace ignited nearby combustible materials.
Investigators said smoke detectors were present in the house, but lacked battery connections.
The service for the four individuals who died as the result of the the fire will be officiated by the Rev. Brandon Foster. Private burial will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery at Battle Creek.
Visitation will be on 4-8 p.m. Thursday and will continue on Friday from 9 a.m. until service time, all at the church. There will be a family prayer service at 9:45 a.m. Friday at the church. The funeral service will be broadcast live on Gass Haney Funeral Homes Facebook page.
Updated 3:01 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19
Original story postedat 11:13 a.m.
