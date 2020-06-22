HUMPRHEY — Nobody was seriously injured Monday afternoon when two semi-trucks crashed into each other at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 91.
According to the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, the department responded at about 12:55 p.m. to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection.
The investigation revealed that a 2019 Kenworth pulling a flatbed trailer, driven by Leszek Wrzala, 39, Canada, had been traveling southbound on Highway 81, according to a news release.
A 2019 Freightliner box van, driven by Scott Strella, 47, Kansas, was traveling westbound on Highway 91. As the truck driven by Strella attempted to cross westbound over Highway 81, the southbound truck driven by Wrzala drove into the passenger side of the Strella vehicle, according to the release.
Humphrey Rescue transported Wrzala to the Columbus Community Hospital with minor injuries. Strella did not have any apparent injuries and was not transported.
Alcohol is not suspected in the accident. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the collision.
No airbags were deployed in either vehicle.
Damage to the Wrzala vehicle is estimated at approximately $50,000 (total loss). Damage to the Strella vehicle is estimated at about $40,000 (total loss), according to the release.
Humphrey Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.
This accident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.
Original story posted at 3:15 p.m.
