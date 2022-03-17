Summit Carbon Solutions, one of two companies seeking to build pipelines across Northeast Nebraska to gather and transport carbon dioxide, is making progress with landowners through voluntary easements.
Chris Hill, the company’s director of environmental and permitting, said through the voluntary discussions with landowners, the company has a standard easement template it uses that contains “standard conditions.”
Some opponents of the pipeline allege that once the easement is signed, the company can years later use the easement to transport another product or use it for another purpose.
“The easement language is specific to CO2 products,” Hill said. “The fact that they think that anything else can be used in it or alleging that is completely false. It is a permanent easement that we are looking to acquire from these landowners specific to CO2 products, specifically to one pipeline to a maximum size of pipeline that we are looking to install.”
Hill said the payment that landowners receive is based on the fair market value of land in a county. Typically, 15% is added on to it, which is a starting point.
“We’re actually not buying this land from landowners, but we’re paying them as if we are,” Hill said. “What’s defined in the easement language is very specific and for a very specific use. It’s a temporary impact on the landowners.”
Hill said his company puts the pipeline a minimum of 4 feet below the ground. In some places, it is deeper. The landowner gets to keep on farming the land, with the only restrictions including not being allowed to build a house on top of the pipeline, he said.
There are more than 200 million miles of pipelines in the United States and these easements and what’s being requested are “pretty standard,” he said.
Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, has proposed nearly 315 miles of pipeline in Nebraska to collect carbon dioxide from ethanol plants, including the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk.
Company officials met with the Madison County Board of Commissioners in early January to share plans. In Madison County, the route would come north from Platte County, cross the southeastern part of Madison County diagonally and then go across northwest Stanton County and move diagonally to just east of Sioux City, Iowa, where it would connect with another route. Madison County has not taken any action on it.
Another pipeline from Atkinson and Holt County would cross from the west to the extreme northeast part of Madison County, where a short segment also would connect from Husker Ag, between Plainview and Osmond.
Along with Nebraska, Summit Carbon Solutions is looking at capturing carbon in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Iowa.
There are 31 ethanol plants where state-of-the-art equipment along the route of the pipelines will capture carbon dioxide from ethanol plants that otherwise would have been emitted into the atmosphere.
Carbon dioxide is a gas but is changed into a state that is between a liquid and gas to be moved through the pipelines. It will be pumped into deep rock formations about 1 mile underground in North Dakota, where it will remain.
Hill and other company officials have said the project will help the ethanol industry remain viable as the nation works to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
Summit projects have the capacity to capture up to 12 million metric tons of carbon a year, which would be equal to the emissions of about 2.6 million cars.
Hill said along with a one-time payment up-front, his company is paying for crop damages. That includes 100% for the first year, 80% the second year and 60% damages for the third year.
“We’re paying that 240% of crop damage up front, prior to construction,” he said.
The company separates the soil types during construction and puts the topsoil back on top, in addition to minimizing compaction, Hill said. The company also doesn’t ask for money back if the crop production isn’t affected as significantly as the landowner was paid, he said.
And, conversely, if the landowner isn’t back to 100% by year four, the company will investigate and find out what the cause of it is and rectify it, Hill said.
So what about concerns that Nebraska doesn’t have a utility commission or service board to regulate these pipelines?
Hill said Nebraska has a public service commission, and it hasn’t caught up to CO2 being in the regulations. Nevertheless, Summit is still required to go through a permitting process at the county level. The same requirements exist, but in a little different form that is more labor for the company, he said.
Concerns have been raised that if the pipeline were to leak, it would rupture. There was a video on YouTube that showed one rupture in Mississippi, with people in the area collapsing because of lack of oxygen. In addition, people could not drive away because cars would not run because of a lack of oxygen.
Hill said the type of material being transported in the pipeline dictates the materials used in the pipeline and the thickness of the pipe. In this case, the materials will be stainless steel.
“First you start off conceptually with what you are trying to do and what your design parameters are, pressure, temperature and flow, and then you design a system. Professional engineers are designing this system,” he said.
The system also is tested, with water put in the system and pressurized more than will be required when in use. The welds also are inspected to ensure the system will handle the parameters it is given.
In the unlikely case there is a release, it will go out and dissipate. There are monitors on the pipeline, and people would probably hear any leak. There is no danger to public safety with small leaks, Hill said.
The pipelines also will be monitored 24/7 in Ames, Iowa, through a detection system. If a leak is detected, the system will be isolated and workers will be sent out to investigate, he said.
“CO2 isn’t like natural gas or some other products,” Hill said. “CO2 is not flammable. It is not combustible. It has a relatively lower risk profile.”
If there is a large enough leak, there is a risk to someone’s safety, which is what happened in Mississippi, he said.
Engineers have learned from that incident in Mississippi, he said, and the design is such that the integrity of the pipeline is maintained at all times and public safety is the top concern.
There are an infinite number of scenarios that could take place, and the company is factoring in those scenarios, Hill said.
That’s why the pipeline generally is kept a minimum of 500 feet from houses and has emergency response plans in place. There also will be trained local emergency responders in the highly unlikely scenario that they are needed. he said.