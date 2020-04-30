NPPD

A power outage left a large stretch of Norfolk without power Thursday morning.

The outage began about 10 a.m. and lasted until 11:30 a.m.

The outage left 777 customers without power during that time, said Mark Becker, a spokesman for the Nebraska Public Power Department.

The outage spanned an area from about Hayes Avenue south to Monroe Avenue and from South 18th Street to South Eighth Street, according to NPPD.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time, Becker said.

(Original story was posted at 10:50  a.m.)

