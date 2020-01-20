The Norfolk Police Division has released a photo of the vehicle it believes the suspects of the recent gas station skimming cases are driving.
So far, skimmers have been found at Casey’s North, Casey’s West, Hy-Vee West and Louie’s Liquor. One skimmer was found at each location and has been removed. All the pumps were checked at each location and other stations are checking their pumps too, said Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division.
Police said they now believe the suspects to be two black males driving a light colored SUV, possibly a GMC Yukon or Denali or a Cadillac Escalade.
It is believed the devices were installed on the pumps on Friday or Saturday, Bauer said.
There was a passenger of an unknown description in the vehicle too, Bauer said.
Anyone who has purchased gasoline at a gas station in Norfolk since that time using a credit card is being asked to review their bank statements for any suspicious activity.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.
