A Norfolk man died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 81 north of Madison on Wednesday.
About 4:15 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of the crash, which happened on Highway 81 between 832nd and 833rd roads, about 5 miles north of Madison and 10 miles south of Norfolk. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of the highway.
Investigator Jon Downey with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that an SUV driven by 37-year-old Julio Cesar Hernandez of Madison had stalled and was parked diagonally along the northbound lanes of Highway 81.
A second vehicle stopped near Hernandez's SUV to assist Hernandez, Downey said. A passenger in the assisting vehicle, 61-year-old Roger Beard of Norfolk, exited the second vehicle to provide help.
As Beard was standing near Hernandez's vehicle, Downey said, a third vehicle driven by 24-year-old Jose Lombana struck the right rear portion of Hernandez's vehicle, impacting Beard and killing him instantly.
Hernandez's vehicle rolled over, pinning Hernandez. Passersby stopped and rolled the vehicle off Hernandez and onto its wheels.
Hernandez was transported by Norfolk Fire and Rescue to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. Lombana was airlifted to a hospital in Sioux City, Iowa, Downey said.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Madison Police Department, Norfolk Fire and Rescue and Madison Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene. The State Patrol is investigating the accident.
Law enforcement was diverting traffic at 832nd and 833rd roads, and northbound vehicles near the accident scene were being directed across the Highway 81 median and away from the area using the southbound lanes. Southbound traffic reopened about 5:15 p.m., and northbound traffic was reopened about 6:15 p.m.
Story was updated at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday with details of the crash and identities of the people involved in the accident.
Details as of 6:15 p.m. Wednesday:
Original story was posted at 5:06 p.m. Wednesday.
