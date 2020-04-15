An accident at the intersection of Highway 81 and Highway 32 near Madison left one dead and four injured Tuesday afternoon.
The accident was first reported at about 3:30 p.m. A northbound Nissan Murano and an eastbound Buick Le Sabre collided and both sustained major damage, said Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk.
The Buick had two occupants. The passenger, Charlie Kethcart, 73, of rural Stanton County, was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt. The jaws of life were needed to remove the passenger, Volk said.
The Buick's driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time and transported to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk with possibly serious injuries, Volk said.
The Nissan had three passengers, two adults and an infant. Both adults were wearing seatbelts, and the infant was in a car seat. All three were transported to Faith Regional for injuries, Volk said.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office, Madison Police Department, Madison Fire and Rescue and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to the accident. Part of Highway 81 was blocked for several hours before the scene was cleared, Volk said.
Original story was published April 14, at 6:07 p.m. The story was updated with additional information.