NORFOLK — The City of Norfolk, in cooperation with Madison County, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Faith Regional Health Services, will hold a press conference on Monday, March 30, at 4 p.m. in the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Given the recent developments about a case of community spread and resultant directed health measures, attendance at the conference will be limited to the speakers and media.

The press conference will be live streamed from the city’s website. The Norfolk Daily News will be doing a Facebook live on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkDaily/.  

