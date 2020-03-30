NDN logo

NORFOLK — The City of Norfolk, in cooperation with Madison County, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Faith Regional Health Services, will hold a press conference on Monday, March 30, at 4 p.m. in the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Given the recent developments about a case of community spread and resultant directed health measures, attendance at the conference will be limited to the speakers and media.

The press conference will be live streamed from the city’s website. The Norfolk Daily News will be doing a Facebook live on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NorfolkDaily/.  

Tags

In other news

Update on COVID-19 planned

Update on COVID-19 planned

NORFOLK — The City of Norfolk, in cooperation with Madison County, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department and Faith Regional Health Services, will hold a press conference on Monday, March 30, at 4 p.m. in the Norfolk City Council Chambers.

Pohlman family supports college’s Nexus project

Pohlman family supports college’s Nexus project

Linda Pohlman is using retirement funds to make a donation to construct new agricultural facilities at Northeast Community College in memory of her late husband, Chuck Pohlman, who served as the institution’s first dean of agriculture.

Spain’s hospitals at breaking point as infections pass China

Spain’s hospitals at breaking point as infections pass China

MADRID (AP) — Spain overtook China on Monday in confirmed coronavirus infections as the pandemic stretched scores of Spanish hospitals to their breaking point. As confirmed virus deaths in New York surpassed 1,000, President Donald Trump extended stay-at-home recommendations for a month in a…