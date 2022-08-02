Names have been released following a late night accident Friday night west of Beemer.
At about 11 p.m. Friday, Cuming County dispatch received a call of a three-vehicle accident just west of Beemer on Highway 275.
Cuming County Sheriff Brad Boyum said an eastbound 2013 Chrysler, driven by 22-year-old Carlos Mora, Wisner, crossed the center line and struck a west bound 1996 Dodge ram pickup, driven by 16-year-old Bowdy Bird, also of Wisner.
A third vehicle, a 1997 Chevy pickup, driven by 28-year-old Elijah Gonzalez, Norfolk, that was also eastbound, struck part of Mora’s car after the collision occurred, he said.
Mora died at the scene. Bird was transported to St. Francis Hospital in West Point and then taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to an Omaha hospital with critical injuries.
Gonzalez was transported to St. Francis Hospital with minor injuries.
Seatbelts were not in use, the sheriff said.
The accident was investigated by the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol, Beemer Fire and Rescue, along with Wisner Fire and Rescue.
Story updated 10:50 a.m. on Aug. 2
Original story posted 11:50 a.m. on Aug. 1
