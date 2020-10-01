UPDATE: Missing man found

The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman has been canceled. He has been located safe in Texas.
Original post at 6:29 p.m. Sept. 30.
The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 81-year-old Robert Wiechelman.
Wiechelman is a White man, 6 feet tall and 201 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
He was last seen in Coleridge at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy.
Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona. If observed, call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 402-254-6884.