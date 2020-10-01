UPDATE: Missing man found

Robert Wiechelman
Courtesy photo

The Endangered Missing Advisory activated to determine the whereabouts of Robert Wiechelman has been canceled. He has been located safe in Texas.

Original post at 6:29 p.m. Sept. 30.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office is looking for 81-year-old Robert Wiechelman.

Wiechelman is a White man, 6 feet tall and 201 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. 

He was last seen in Coleridge at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and was driving a blue 2018 Subaru Legacy.

Wiechelman has been diagnosed with dementia and may be on his way to Arizona. If observed, call 911 or the Cedar County Sheriff's Office at 402-254-6884.

