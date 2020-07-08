A Minnesota man was arrested late Tuesday night in connection with possession of stolen property and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
A Norfolk police officer passed a camper and truck in the parking lot on the north side of Skyview Lake about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The officer saw that the camper was illegally plugged in to a shelter. The officers also saw there were no license plates on the truck. When he ran the camper’s plates, though, they came back as stolen out of South Dakota, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release.
More officers were called to the scene for assistance, an officer on scene said.
Two suspects were identified by the stolen notification, including Jacob Wiese, 40, of Pelican Rapids, Minnesota.
While verifying the truck’s VIN, officers saw a box of pistol ammunition in the truck.
During this time, a woman came to the area and told the officers she had been assaulted by Wiese with a gun outside of Norfolk. She told officers she had contacted the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, which took a report of the incident. She was also confident that Wiese was inside the trailer.
Since Wiese had access to a firearm, the officers cleared the scene to be safe. before making contact. Once safe, they used a loudspeaker to tell Wiese to come out of the camper. A few minutes later, he came out and was taken into custody without problems.
A 9 mm pistol was found, and a check of Wiese’s criminal history showed he was prohibited from possessing firearms.
Wiese was arrested in connection with two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person. He was housed in Norfolk City Jail before being taken to Madison County Jail.
