LAUREL — Four individuals were found deceased about three blocks apart Thursday morning in Laurel, a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol said.
Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said the patrol is acting as the lead investigative agency for the deaths, which included three bodies at one location and one body at another.
Bolduc said no arrests had been made as of Thursday afternoon at a 3:30 p.m. press conference. He also said no names would be released as of now.
“If anyone from the public has information about these crimes, please contact the Nebraska State Patrol at 402-479-4921,” Bolduc said.
Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda was asked if the public was in danger. He called Laurel a tiny community of about 1,000 people and also a safe community.
“Everybody knows everybody in this small community,” Koranda said. “I think people just need to be diligent. If they see something out of the ordinary ... please contact the state patrol.”
Bolduc said the patrol and Cedar County Sheriff’s Department are investigating multiple crime scenes in the city. Foul play is suspected, he said.
“We will not be releasing any identities at this time as the investigation is in the very early stages,” Bolduc said.
Just after 3 a.m. Thursday, the Cedar County 911 received a call about at an explosion at a residence at 209 Elm St., Bolduc said. Firefighters responded and found an individual inside, he said.
Laurel Police, Cedar County Sheriff’s Department and the state patrol responded to the scene. As investigators were on the scene, another fire was reported at 503 Elm St.
Firefighters and law enforcement located three individuals deceased at that residence, Bolduc said.
As of mid-afternoon Thursday, firefighters were still on the scene at the second home. Firefighters worked diligently not only to put out the fire, but to preserve evidence that may be located inside the home.
“Our investigators are processing that second scene as of this time,” he said.
Shortly after the second fire was reported, law enforcement received a report of a silver sedan leaving Laurel. The vehicle was reported westbound on Highway 20, Bolduc said.
The vehicle was reportedly driven by a Black male, and the vehicle may have picked up a passenger before leaving town, he said.
Fire investigators believe an accelerant may have been used in both fires, Bolduc said, and anyone inside the homes at this time may have burned. It is possible that the suspect or suspects may have been burned, he said.
Any residences or businesses with video footage that could assist in the investigation are asked to call the patrol.
Volunteer firefighters from Laurel, Belden and Wayne responded to the scene, along with the state fire marshal.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Department, county emergency management and others also assisted.
For a while, some Laurel businesses and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School were under lockdown. According to the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge School Facebook page, a parent/athlete meeting that was scheduled for Thursday will be postponed until Friday due to “the local situation in the community.” Authorities said it would be up to individuals at this time if they wanted to remain in lockdown.
Bolduc declined to answer if the victims were related or if it is known yet.
Law enforcement will be on the scene until everything has been processed. No more press conferences are planned for Thursday, but there likely would be another one on Friday, Bolduc said.
Kat Newton, who lives between the two crime scenes, said that she was made aware of the two incidents at about 5 a.m. by her neighbors in a “group text.”
“I actually never heard gunshots. Everybody was saying there was an explosion at 3 a.m. but I didn't wake up to that,” Newton said. “I didn't wake up to the sirens but I woke up to the lights.”
Newton said that she left her house to go to the store at around 9:30 a.m. and got back to her street that was “packed full of firetrucks.”
Update 4:39 p.m.
Posted at 4:11 p.m.
