WAKEFIELD FIRE and Rescue responded to the scene of a suspected carbon monoxide leak Friday evening at Countyline Lanes and Dining. Five patients were transported to hospitals as a result.

Investigation into an incident that sent five to the hospital Friday night has been confirmed to be caused by carbon monoxide, according to a press release issued by the Dixon County Sheriff's Office. 

Eleven individuals were treated at the scene and the five people that were sent to the hospital have been treated and released. 

Black Hills Energy and the city utilities department were also on scene last night. 

Original story posted Jan. 8 at 10:37 p.m.

WAKEFIELD — A suspected carbon monoxide leak at Countyline Lanes and Dining in Wakefield sent five people to hospitals in Wayne and Pender.

At about 8:45 p.m., Wakefield Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after receiving a call reporting multiple individuals on the ground experiencing nausea-like symptoms, according to Kevin Wiltman, assistant fire chief.

The condition of the five patients transported to hospitals was unknown as of 10 p.m. Friday, Wiltman said. Eight others were evaluated and released at the scene.

Fire departments from Allen, Emerson and Wayne, as well as the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office, all assisted Wakefield Fire and Rescue.

The incident remains under investigation.

