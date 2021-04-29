peace church accident

STANTON COUNTY Sheriff Mike Unger (left) and other emergency responders investigate a fatality accident on Highway 35 in Stanton County on Thursday afternoon.

 AUSTIN SVEHLA/DAILY NEWS

A two-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon just east of Norfolk on Highway 35 has law enforcement officials requesting traffic avoid the area.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said there was a fatality and two vehicles were involved. An occupant of one of the vehicles was transported to Faith Regional Health Services by Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire and Rescue with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. Details will be released later, he said.

Personnel from the Stanton County Sheriff’s Department, Norfolk Fire & Rescue, Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and Nebraska State Patrol are on the scene. The accident was reported about 2 p.m.

This story was updated at 3:25 p.m. on April 29, 2021 to include additional information.

