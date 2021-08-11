House fire

Firefighters were called out to a fire in the 600 block of Emerald Drive on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

 AUSTIN SVEHLA/DAILY NEWS

Updated at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday

Personnel from multiple fire departments responded to reports of a house fire in eastern Norfolk about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 5:30 p.m., firefighters could be seen working on the roof and in front of a house at 607 Emerald Drive. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house, most noticeably from the east side.

Firefighters entered the home and observed a fire in the basement, said Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s interim fire chief. Wragge said that the cause of the fire was unknown as of 7 p.m. Wednesday and was still under investigation.

A group of people had resided in the home, but it was unknown how many occupants were inside the home when the fire started. Everybody was out of the home by the time fire personnel arrived, Wragge said, and all of the home’s occupants had been accounted for. Wragge indicated that the family would be displaced as a result of the blaze.

Firefighters experienced difficulty getting smoke out of the structure because they were initially uncertain where the fire was rooted, he said. 

The estimated damage of the contents inside the home was unknown Wednesday night.

Two pets were inside the house, and one was killed, according to Wragge.

After spending an “extensive” amount of time overhauling the fire, Wragge said, firefighters transitioned into an investigative stage. Personnel could be seen entering and exiting the home assessing damage.

“We feel good about where it’s at right now. We don’t feel like there’s any risk for further damage,” he said.

Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were called for mutual aid; about six rigs were on scene. The Norfolk Police Division also responded to the scene.

Original story was posted at 6:07 p.m. Wednesday.

Personnel from multiple fire departments responded to reports of a house fire in eastern Norfolk about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

About 5:30 p.m., firefighters could be seen working on the roof and in front of a house at 607 Emerald Drive. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house, most noticeably from the east side.

Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were called for mutual aid. About seven rigs were on scene.

The cause of the fire and whether anybody was inside the structure when the fire started was unknown as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Tags

In other news

Embrace Park closed for surfacing repairs

Embrace Park closed for surfacing repairs

Embrace Park is closed until noon on Thursday for surfacing repairs, according to a press release from the City of Norfolk. Questions should be directed to the city parks and recreation maintenance office at 402-844-2180 or pmrsny@norfolkne.gov.

Sweeping conquests test US hopes of more moderate Taliban

Sweeping conquests test US hopes of more moderate Taliban

Sweeping Taliban conquests in Afghanistan this week are challenging the Biden administration’s hopes that a desire for international respect — and for international aid and cash — will moderate the fundamentalist militia’s worst behaviors when the U.S. ends its war there.

Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside

Hochul prepares for spotlight as Cuomo steps aside

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Kathy Hochul, a western New York Democrat unfamiliar to many people in the state even after six years as its lieutenant governor, was set to begin reintroducing herself to the public Wednesday as she prepared to take the reins of power after Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he…

Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

Huge California fire grows; Montana blaze threatens towns

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest single wildfire in recorded history continued to grow after destroying nearly 550 homes while authorities in Montana ordered evacuations as a wind-driven blaze roared toward several remote communities.

In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

In Iran, slow vaccinations fuel anger in unending pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranians are suffering through yet another surge in the coronavirus pandemic — their country’s worst yet — and anger is growing at images of vaccinated Westerners without face masks on the internet or on TV while they remain unable to get the shots.