Updated at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday
Personnel from multiple fire departments responded to reports of a house fire in eastern Norfolk about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
About 5:30 p.m., firefighters could be seen working on the roof and in front of a house at 607 Emerald Drive. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the house, most noticeably from the east side.
Firefighters entered the home and observed a fire in the basement, said Tim Wragge, Norfolk’s interim fire chief. Wragge said that the cause of the fire was unknown as of 7 p.m. Wednesday and was still under investigation.
A group of people had resided in the home, but it was unknown how many occupants were inside the home when the fire started. Everybody was out of the home by the time fire personnel arrived, Wragge said, and all of the home’s occupants had been accounted for. Wragge indicated that the family would be displaced as a result of the blaze.
Firefighters experienced difficulty getting smoke out of the structure because they were initially uncertain where the fire was rooted, he said.
The estimated damage of the contents inside the home was unknown Wednesday night.
Two pets were inside the house, and one was killed, according to Wragge.
After spending an “extensive” amount of time overhauling the fire, Wragge said, firefighters transitioned into an investigative stage. Personnel could be seen entering and exiting the home assessing damage.
“We feel good about where it’s at right now. We don’t feel like there’s any risk for further damage,” he said.
Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were called for mutual aid; about six rigs were on scene. The Norfolk Police Division also responded to the scene.
Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire & Rescue and Hadar Fire & Rescue were called for mutual aid. About seven rigs were on scene.
The cause of the fire and whether anybody was inside the structure when the fire started was unknown as of 5:50 p.m. Wednesday.