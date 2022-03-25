The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday that a previously wanted North Bend man is in custody.
Craig A. Schmeckpeper, 50, of North Bend turned himself in Friday morning to Dodge County sheriff’s deputies on a warrant for child abuse not resulting in serious injury, a Class 3A felony.
The warrant was issued following an investigation by the sheriff’s office into an incident that occurred on Feb. 17 at the North Bend Elementary School, where Schmeckpeper was a teacher.
Schmeckpeper resigned from the school immediately after the incident.
The sheriff’s office had issued a press release on Thursday asking for the public’s assistance in locating Schmeckpeper.
According to court records, Schmeckpeper will be arraigned on Tuesday, March 29.
Original story posted at 9:23 a.m.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a former North Bend teacher charged with felony child abuse.
The sheriff’s office issued a press release on Thursday stating that it was seeking 50-year-old Craig Schmeckpeper on a Dodge County warrant for child abuse not resulting in serious injury. The warrant was issued on Tuesday following an investigation into a Feb. 17 incident at North Bend Elementary involving Schmeckpeper.
Anyone with information on Schmeckpeper’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office by calling 402-727-2700 or their local law enforcement agency.